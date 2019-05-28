Giants' Saquon Barkley: Le'Veon Bell Sitting out 2018 Season 'Not Good' for NFL

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes the NFL is a better place when New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is on the field.

"We definitely both respect each other's games," Barkley said, per Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. "Obviously, he sat out last year and that's just not good for the league in general because he is such a tremendous player and you look forward to seeing a guy like that on Sundays."

Bell sat out the 2018 campaign due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers but signed with the Jets this offseason.

The Jets were in need of immediate and drastic improvement after they finished last in the AFC East for the third straight season, and Bell should provide just that. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro surpassed 1,200 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards in three of his first five seasons and is one of the best three-down backs in the league.

Barkley follows his mold as a running back who can hurt opponents on the ground and through the air, and he won 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards.

It's better for the league that he's on the field, as well.