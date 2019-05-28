Georgia QB D'wan Mathis Released from Hospital After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Georgia QB D'wan Mathis Released from Hospital After Undergoing Brain SurgeryMay 29, 2019
247Sports
Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis was released from the hospital Monday after undergoing emergency surgery Thursday for a brain cyst.
Mathis tweeted his appreciation to Georgia fans after his release:
Deuce @DwanM3
Dawg Nation I’m good thanks for checking on me I’ll be back sooner than ever and better never question gods timing! Major set back for a major comeback 💯and to my teammates keep working I can’t wait to play football again❤️#Godawgs
