Georgia QB D'wan Mathis Released from Hospital After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

247Sports

Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis was released from the hospital Monday after undergoing emergency surgery Thursday for a brain cyst. 

Mathis tweeted his appreciation to Georgia fans after his release:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

