Video: Watch Stephen A. Smith's Rant on Rumors of Magic Johnson's Lakers Tenure

Noah Graham/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went to bat for Magic Johnson after an article by ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes painted the former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations in a critical light.

In particular, Smith took aim at a portion from Holmes' piece that focused on Johnson's demeanor behind the scenes.

According to the report, one member of the Lakers front office said Johnson "used intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority."

In 2017, Johnson reportedly admonished an employee for a mistake she made and said that she'd be fired for making another one. The employee "would suffer increased anxiety and panic attacks," according to Holmes, and began receiving anti-anxiety medication.

The woman, who had worked with the Lakers for over 20 years, quit in December 2017.

Holmes said Lakers personnel had come to see two sides of Johnson: Magic and Earvin. Magic had the genial personality fans have come to associate with Johnson, whereas Earvin "could be manipulative and impulsive."