Security Guard Wants Apology from Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott for Vegas Incident

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Las Vegas security guard allegedly knocked down by Ezekiel Elliott wants an apology from the Dallas Cowboys star. 

Speaking to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles (h/t ESPN.com) on Tuesday, Kyle Johnson explained the incident in which he was knocked down by Elliott at a music festival. 

"I wasn't hurt or anything, but just to have someone that you looked up to shove you on the ground over a metal fence?" Johnson said. "It's not the biggest thing in the world, but really, (to say) nothing happened? I mean, come on."

Johnson added he didn't view Elliott's initial apology as sincere: "I did get an apology from him. It wasn't a sincere apology. He didn't maintain eye contact. It didn't seem sincere at all."

 

