Kyrie Irving Rumors: Kobe Bryant Recruiting Star to Lakers; Nets Still Favorites

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving will be a hot commodity when he hits free agency, but the Los Angeles Lakers apparently have a secret weapon to try to convince the Boston Celtics point guard to sign with them.

On Tuesday's episode of The Herd, Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher said Kobe Bryant has been recruiting Irving to Los Angeles over the past 24 hours:

Bucher also noted the Brooklyn Nets remain the favorite for Irving, who grew up a fan of the organization and recently bought a place in nearby South Orange, New Jersey.

The Nets would be an interesting destination considering the young talent on the roster. They reached the playoffs this season and gave the Philadelphia 76ers some trouble in the first round, putting the team ahead of schedule in its rebuild.

Perhaps the only snag is whether Irving could play alongside fellow point guard D'Angelo Russell, but the Nets apparently aren't concerned.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Brooklyn front office believes the two "could not only coexist but thrive."

Meanwhile, the biggest issue with a potential move to the Lakers is the reunion between Irving and LeBron James.

The two won an NBA title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Irving left on ugly terms, forcing a trade to Boston. However, he admitted in January that he called James to apologize for his behavior.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently reported Irving has become "more open" to joining the Lakers after improving his relationship with James.

Los Angeles could certainly use his talent after a disappointing season, and the added push from Bryant could be what's needed to get the All-Star on the roster.