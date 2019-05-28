Pat Shurmur: Giants' Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Calm but 'Fiery Under the Covers'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur had an odd analogy to praise rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Shurmur said the No. 6 overall pick shares some personality traits with Eli Manning, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano: "They're very calm in their approach, but they're very fiery under the covers. ... They're both very fiery about making sure things are done properly."

Based on his long pause, Shurmur seemed to catch his curious wording before continuing with his analysis.

Leaving the specifics of Shurmur's comments aside, hearing a younger version of Manning is on the way won't provide a lot of comfort for Giants fans eager to see a new direction at quarterback.

Although the Giants selected Jones to be Manning's long-term replacement under center, most expect Manning to open the 2019 season as the starter. He'll be a free agent in 2020, at which point making the switch to Jones will be much easier for the franchise.

NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo reported Tuesday that Jones worked with the second-team offense during practice but that Manning "hasn't exactly separated himself from the rookie through the two practices that have been open to the media."