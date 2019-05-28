Ex-Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis Hired by Arizona State as Special Advisor

John Grieshop/Getty Images

Arizona State hired former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis as a special advisor for the football program, the school announced Tuesday.

Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards discussed Lewis' arrival:

"Marvin Lewis is one of the most respected minds in our game. Whether as the winningest coach in the franchise history of the Cincinnati Bengals, or the architect of one the greatest defenses in NFL history, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, Marvin has succeeded everywhere he has been and he has done it the right way. His passion for teaching will be an incredible benefit not only for our coaches, but also for the young men we are responsible for as students and athletes."

ESPN's Matt Barrie reported Lewis will "analyze film of opponents to contribute to game strategy" and head up special projects in his new role.

This move continues Arizona State's trend of turning to former players and coaches with vast NFL experience.

The Sun Devils made their intentions clear when they brought Edwards aboard in December 2017, despite the fact he hadn't coached on the college level since 1989. The school's press release touted the football program was instituting a new leadership model, "similar to an NFL approach using a general manager structure."

The strategy didn't produce immediate results. Arizona State went 7-6 in 2018, matching its record from the season before. But the Sun Devils are obviously taking the long view and weren't going to rethink their approach after one year.

Lewis spent 16 seasons as the Bengals' head coach, leading them to the playoffs on seven occasions. He departed as the franchise's all-time winningest coach, compiling a 131-122-3 record.

Before taking this job, Lewis had a previous connection with Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson. Anderson represented Lewis during his time as a sports agent.