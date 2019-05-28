Report: Magic Johnson 'Used Intimidation and Bullying,' Berated Female Staffer

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson has been accused of using "intimidation and bullying" tactics during his time with the organization.

"If you questioned him on anything, his response was always a threatening tone," a Lakers front office member said of Johnson to ESPN's Baxter Holmes in a report Tuesday. "He used intimidation and bullying as a way of showing authority."

A source revealed to Holmes that Johnson berated a longtime female staffer in 2017 for a mistake in making travel arrangements for a top draft prospect to visit the team's facilities. According to multiple sources, Johnson threatened to fire the staffer if she made one more error.

"I don't stand for mistakes!" Johnson allegedly shouted at the staffer, per Holmes. "I don't make mistakes."

The staffer reportedly suffered "increased anxiety and panic attacks" in the months following the incident, leading her to be prescribed anti-anxiety medication and undergo therapy. After more than two decades with the franchise, she informed the Lakers on Dec. 18, 2017, that she would be leaving her position.

At least two staffers reportedly suffered panic attacks because of the culture within the organization.

Holmes also noted that Johnson made it clear to team employees that he had "a thousand" candidates who could come in and replace them.

"It was shocking. If you're going to be in this business, you bring enough pressure on yourself," a member of Los Angeles' coaching staff told Holmes. "You don't need more pressure, especially from someone who's supposed to be an ally."

Lakers employees were said to never know which version of Johnson they would be dealing with on a day-to-day basis, ranging from his charming media personality to being "manipulative and impulsive."

"It was a roller-coaster ride of up and down with him," a Los Angeles coaching staff member told Holmes.

A former Lakers star went as far as to say, per Holmes: "It's f--king crazy over there."

When the 59-year-old Johnson stepped down prior to the regular-season finale in April after two years on the job, he said that he was no longer having fun in the role. He would then accuse general manager Rob Pelinka of "back-stabbing" during an appearance on ESPN's First Take:

Meanwhile, Johnson has denied ever acting unprofessionally toward an employee.

"Never disrespected nobody, never did anything bad," Johnson said, per Holmes. "Now, am I tough? Hell yeah, I am. You work for me, I'm demanding. That's who I am. But at the same time, I'm fair."