Jon Moxley's 1st NJPW Match Set vs. Juice Robinson for US Title After AEW Debut

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Recently signed All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley will make his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at the Best of the Super Juniors finals on June 5 against Juice Robinson.

NJPW confirmed Tuesday that Moxley and Robinson will clash at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line.

A vignette, which made waves on the internet a few weeks ago, heralded a new arrival to NJPW, and Moxley confirmed Monday he was the one set to make his New Japan debut:

Moxley made his presence felt at last week's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view when he arrived after Chris Jericho's win over Kenny Omega in the main event and attacked both Jericho and Omega.

Following Moxley's appearance at Double or Nothing, AEW President Tony Khan said that while Moxley will be a full-time performer for the company once its weekly television show begins airing later this year, he can take some international bookings until then, according to WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon.

Moxley is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest on June 29, meaning the match against Robinson will be his first major bout since he left WWE in April.

Per New Japan's official website, Robinson expressed his belief that the match against Moxley will be the biggest of his career: "It's the biggest. The biggest. He released that video 24 hours ago, and it got one million views already. People will subscribe to NJPW World, everyone will be watching, and everyone will think he's going to beat me for that title. I'm not going to let that happen. This is the biggest match of my career hands down."

Moxley and Robinson have some history since they were in WWE's developmental territory of FCW and then NXT at the same time, but their paths didn't cross often from an in-ring perspective.

While Moxley went on to become a megastar as Dean Ambrose alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in The Shield, Robinson floundered in NXT as CJ Parker and was eventually granted his release.

Robinson has gone on to experience great success in NJPW and Ring of Honor since, and Moxley is hoping to make an even bigger splash now that he has stepped outside WWE.

Given Moxley's momentum and the fact that he is generating significant buzz, he has to be considered a heavy favorite to beat Robinson.

