CJ McCollum Rips Skip Bayless' HS Basketball Career, Calls Him 'Scrap'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum likely won't be tuning in to watch Skip Bayless on episodes of Undisputed on FS1. 

McCollum took to Twitter to criticize the outspoken analyst who he called a "scrap" for his spelling, poor high school basketball tenure and an "invisible" playing career:

Jalen Rose poked fun at Bayless' low high-school scoring numbers when the latter worked at ESPN during an episode of First Take but has since expressed regret for doing so.

McCollum didn't seem too regretful Monday, although he did struggle in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. His Trail Blazers were swept, and he failed to post a positive plus-minus total in any of the four games, per Basketball Reference.

His plus-minus was minus-20 in Game 1, which was a far cry from when he carried his team for extended stretches in the second round against the Denver Nuggets and scored 37 points in Game 7.

McCollum has some time on his hands after the Western Conference Finals loss, and he's clearly using some of it to go after one of his critics.

Related

    Position-by-Position Finals Breakdown

    Who's got the edge at each position?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Position-by-Position Finals Breakdown

    Who's got the edge at each position?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Corner Threes Could Be Critical to Portland’s Future

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Corner Threes Could Be Critical to Portland’s Future

    Blazer's Edge
    via Blazer's Edge

    Cousins Questionable for Dubs' Finals Opener

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cousins Questionable for Dubs' Finals Opener

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Out for Game 1 vs. Raptors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Out for Game 1 vs. Raptors

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report