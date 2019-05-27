CJ McCollum Rips Skip Bayless' HS Basketball Career, Calls Him 'Scrap'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum likely won't be tuning in to watch Skip Bayless on episodes of Undisputed on FS1.

McCollum took to Twitter to criticize the outspoken analyst who he called a "scrap" for his spelling, poor high school basketball tenure and an "invisible" playing career:

Jalen Rose poked fun at Bayless' low high-school scoring numbers when the latter worked at ESPN during an episode of First Take but has since expressed regret for doing so.

McCollum didn't seem too regretful Monday, although he did struggle in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. His Trail Blazers were swept, and he failed to post a positive plus-minus total in any of the four games, per Basketball Reference.

His plus-minus was minus-20 in Game 1, which was a far cry from when he carried his team for extended stretches in the second round against the Denver Nuggets and scored 37 points in Game 7.

McCollum has some time on his hands after the Western Conference Finals loss, and he's clearly using some of it to go after one of his critics.