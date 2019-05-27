Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov Shown Next to White Powder in Social Media Video

Nick Wass/Associated Press

A video containing Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov sitting nearby two lines of white powder has spread on social media Monday.

"We are aware of the video that surfaced on social media of Evgeny Kuznetsov," a Capitals spokesman said in a statement, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post. "We are currently in the process of gathering facts and will have no further comment at this time."

In a statement, Kuznetsov told Russian outlet Sport-Express he has "never" done drugs. He also said the video is from a year ago and he left the hotel room after seeing "an unclear substance on the table" and women with whom he was unfamiliar.

Kuznetsov said he was in Las Vegas when the video was filmed, celebrating the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup title.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the league will gather more facts before commenting on the incident, per Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.

The 27-year-old Kuznetsov is coming off his sixth year in the NHL, all with the Capitals. He was a key part of Washington's run to the championship in 2018, leading the team with 56 assists during the regular season while ranking second to Alex Ovechkin with 87 points.

In the playoffs, he led the Capitals with 32 points in 24 games.

Most recently, Kuznetsov helped Russia win the bronze medal in the 2019 IIHF World Championship.