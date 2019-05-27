Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Not Worried' About Drake: 'I Called Him on His Cellphone'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Drake might have been able to troll the Milwaukee Bucks during the Eastern Conference Finals, but Steve Kerr is ready for the Toronto Raptors superfan.

"I'm not worried about Drake—I called him on his cellphone earlier," the Golden State Warriors coach joked Monday, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "My daughter just rolled her eyes. 'No more dad jokes please.'"

Kerr might be a fan of "Hotline Bling," but he might want to avoid blasting it in the locker room for the next few weeks as Drake becomes his team's enemy.

The rapper was a prominent part of the last round for the Raptors, not only sitting courtside but often getting on the floor and even rubbing the shoulders of Toronto coach Nick Nurse:

The antics seemed to bother Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

"There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that," the coach said after the team's Game 4 loss, per ESPN.

It seems like even if Drake continues his ways in the next round, Kerr won't seem to mind.

Of course, the Raptors fans have been more than just one celebrity. The squad has been feeding off the home crowd at Scotiabank Arena, winning five straight home games to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The squad went 32-9 at home during the regular season and are now 8-2 in the postseason.

Golden State could be in for a difficult test on the road in Game 1 Thursday.