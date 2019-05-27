2019 NBA Finals Odds: Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard Headline Early MVP Lines

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

An NBA Finals MVP has so far eluded Stephen Curry during the Golden State Warriors' run of dominance in recent years. Oddsmakers expect that to change soon.

Curry is the early favorite to win MVP of the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors, boasting a -150 line at the Caesars sportsbook. Kawhi Leonard (+200) trails close behind in second while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (+900) are considered outsiders.

Kevin Durant continues to be out with a calf strain, having missed Golden State's last five games. The Warriors announced "it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals" but that they are optimistic he'll suit up at some point during the series.

The Mercury News' Mark Medina speculated Durant might come back in time for Game 2 or Game 3. The longer the 10-time All-Star remains unavailable, the more Curry will be able to strengthen a Finals MVP case.

Curry averaged 36.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in the Western Conference Finals. He also shot 46.9 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. If he can maintain a level of production even relatively close to that against Toronto, then the MVP will finally be his should the Warriors win the title.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Green is a smart play for those who wonder if Curry might struggle matched up with the No. 2 team in defensive rating (102.4) this postseason, per NBA.com.

After a somewhat disappointing regular season by his standards, Green has turned it on in the playoffs. He's averaging 13.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Just like Andre Iguodala was Finals MVP over Curry in 2015, Green might take home the award if he continues to display his versatile skill set while helping to keep Leonard quiet.

Leonard has been the best player of the playoffs, but Jerry West (1969) is the only player to win Finals MVP despite his team losing.

While Toronto thrived in an underdog role against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors present a far stiffer challenge. Betting on Leonard to win Finals MVP is effectively a bet on the Raptors too.