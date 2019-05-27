Brad Marchand, Bruins Come Back to Beat Blues, Take 1-0 Lead in 2019 NHL Final

Joseph Zucker
May 28, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates Joakim Nordstrom #20 and Charlie McAvoy #73 after scoring a third period goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins took the opening game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.

Sean Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal for the Bruins in the third period, pouncing on a rebound from a shot by Zdeno Chara.

Brad Marchand tacked on an empty-netter with 1:49 left in the game to seal the victory.

Tuukka Rask, who had averaged 1.84 goals against through 17 postseason games, stymied the Blues attack and made 18 saves between the pipes.

      

What's Next?

The teams return to the ice Wednesday for Game 2 in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins will look to extend their eight-game winning streak.

