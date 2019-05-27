Brad Marchand, Bruins Come Back to Beat Blues, Take 1-0 Lead in 2019 NHL Final

Brad Marchand, Bruins Come Back to Beat Blues, Take 1-0 Lead in 2019 NHL FinalMay 28, 2019
The Boston Bruins took the opening game of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday at TD Garden in Boston.
Sean Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal for the Bruins in the third period, pouncing on a rebound from a shot by Zdeno Chara.
#StanleyCup on NBC @NHLonNBCSports
.@kurals9 gives the @NHLBruins their first lead of Game 1. 📺: @nbc or stream it here: https://t.co/svSJ7srvwn https://t.co/DXI2GBrhF2
Brad Marchand tacked on an empty-netter with 1:49 left in the game to seal the victory.
Tuukka Rask, who had averaged 1.84 goals against through 17 postseason games, stymied the Blues attack and made 18 saves between the pipes.
What's Next?
The teams return to the ice Wednesday for Game 2 in Boston. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins will look to extend their eight-game winning streak.
