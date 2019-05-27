Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks: 'I Want Everybody Back. Great Frickin' Team'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Even after a disappointing end to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to run it back with the same squad next year.

"I want everybody back," the All-Star said Monday, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "Great frickin' team."

Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA this season at 60-22, but the squad was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering four straight losses to the Toronto Raptors.

Bringing everyone back would certainly keep the Bucks in title contention, especially considering the added experience from this playoff run. Prior to this season, the organization hadn't won a playoff series since 2001.

Unfortunately, keeping this team together could be easier said than done.

If Khris Middleton declines his $13 million player option as expected, he will join fellow starters Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon as free agents this summer. Nikola Mirotic is also a free agent while George Hill has an $18 million contract that won't be fully guaranteed until July 1.

The team likely won't be able to afford all of these players, which means the front office will have to choose who to keep.

Malika Andrews of ESPN reported Milwaukee will likely try to keep Middleton and Brogdon, while Lopez would be the "priority" choice between him, Mirotic and Hill.

Middleton is likely the most important factor this offseason with the guard coming off his first career All-Star selection. If he hits the open market, there could be a lot of demand around the league with teams who value his two-way ability.

Though he has been a key part of the Bucks success, they might not be able to afford him.

Still, Antetokounmpo clearly wants as many of his teammates to return as possible so he can have another chance at a title in 2020.