College Football Rumors: 5-Star Texas WR Bru McCoy Could Transfer Back to USC

Bernstein Associates/Getty Images

Incoming Texas Longhorns freshman wideout and 5-star recruit Bru McCoy is reportedly considering a transfer back to the USC Trojans, according to Taylor Estes of 247Sports.com.

Per that report, "McCoy entering the NCAA transfer portal is a real possibility at this point." Estes added: "No concrete date is set for if or when this may happen. One source told Horns247 Sunday evening that if McCoy decides to proceed with seeking a transfer back to his home state, it could come down early this week."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

