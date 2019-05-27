Jets QB Sam Darnold Asks Adam Gase 'A Lot of Questions About Peyton Manning'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase spent time with the Denver Broncos as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator, and young quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't hesiated to pick his brain about the future Hall of Famer.

"He asks a lot of questions about Peyton [Manning], obviously," Gase told Albert Breer of SI.com.

He continued:

"He watches a lot of the old stuff—he's watched a lot of Peyton's stuff. He's watched almost all of our cut-ups. The good thing is we've got a pretty healthy library of examples... He's watched so much of it he can bring up certain plays from different seasons to where he'll ask a question—'Hey, what made him do this? Or why did he think this way?' He's really gone through a lot of this stuff already."

