Jon Gruden: Raiders 'Didn't Think' About Trading to No. 1 to Draft Kyler Murray

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden answers questions at a press conference following an official team activity, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the NFL football team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

One of the rumors heading into this year's NFL draft was that the Oakland Raiders might make a push to get Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and could trade up to the top overall pick to do so.

But head coach Jon Gruden told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that such a trade was never a consideration:

"We all loved Murray. That doesn't mean we were gonna take him. How do you not love his performance, his playing style, what he accomplished? I had a blast with him [when the Raiders worked him out pre-draft in Dallas]. We didn't think about going up to number one. We did look at [Nick] Bosa, [Quinnen] Williams, but not going to one.

"We did our homework on the quarterbacks. You gotta know who's coming into the league at that position. There was a lot of speculation that we were gonna take a quarterback. I kept watching a guy on NFL Network saying we're going up to get Murray. Then he says we're going up to get [Dwayne] Haskins. Then he says we're going up to get [Drew] Lock. We're trading [Derek] Carr. I don't understand it."

                                                      

