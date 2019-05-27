Jon Gruden: Raiders 'Didn't Think' About Trading to No. 1 to Draft Kyler Murray

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

One of the rumors heading into this year's NFL draft was that the Oakland Raiders might make a push to get Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and could trade up to the top overall pick to do so.

But head coach Jon Gruden told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that such a trade was never a consideration:

"We all loved Murray. That doesn't mean we were gonna take him. How do you not love his performance, his playing style, what he accomplished? I had a blast with him [when the Raiders worked him out pre-draft in Dallas]. We didn't think about going up to number one. We did look at [Nick] Bosa, [Quinnen] Williams, but not going to one.

"We did our homework on the quarterbacks. You gotta know who's coming into the league at that position. There was a lot of speculation that we were gonna take a quarterback. I kept watching a guy on NFL Network saying we're going up to get Murray. Then he says we're going up to get [Dwayne] Haskins. Then he says we're going up to get [Drew] Lock. We're trading [Derek] Carr. I don't understand it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.