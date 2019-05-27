Lakers Rumors: LA to Work out France's Darel Poirier Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 13: Darel Poirier #50 shoots the ball during the morning session of Day Two of the NBA G League Elite Mini Camp on May 13, 2019 at the Quest Multisport Sports Training Facility in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly host French center Darel Poirier for a predraft workout Friday.

Nicola Lupo of Sportando reported the news.  

Poirier, 21, averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds last season while playing for the G League's Capital City Go-Go. He was part of the G League Elite camp earlier this month but was not selected to participate in the NBA combine.

        

