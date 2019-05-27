Lakers Rumors: LA to Work out France's Darel Poirier Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly host French center Darel Poirier for a predraft workout Friday.



Nicola Lupo of Sportando reported the news.

Poirier, 21, averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds last season while playing for the G League's Capital City Go-Go. He was part of the G League Elite camp earlier this month but was not selected to participate in the NBA combine.

