Raptors' Marc Gasol on His Time with Lakers: 'They Sent Me Oversized Sweaters'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MAY 23: Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors arrives to the arena prior to Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks on May 23, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images).
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Marc Gasol spent a few months as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and all he got were some lousy sweaters.

"Yeah for a few, couple of months I was, I guess. They sent me oversized sweaters and stuff," Gasol said of his time with the Lakers, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. "You could say I was a Laker (laughs). I was not on the payroll, though."

The Lakers selected Gasol with the No. 48 overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft. He never played a game with the organization, staying overseas with Girona for the 2007-08 season, and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2008 as part of a deal that sent his brother Pau to the Lakers.

But, anyway, back to the sweaters.

Exactly how big does a sweater have to be for it to be oversized on Marc Gasol? That man is 7'1". At the time, he wasn't exactly known for being svelte.

Did they send him a blanket with a hole cut out for the head? How many X's were on that tag from the factory? 

The only answer here is that Marc needs to go into a storage bin and pull those out just so we can all see the astounding size of the sweaters they sent over.       

