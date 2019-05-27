Raptors' Marc Gasol on His Time with Lakers: 'They Sent Me Oversized Sweaters'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Marc Gasol spent a few months as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and all he got were some lousy sweaters.

"Yeah for a few, couple of months I was, I guess. They sent me oversized sweaters and stuff," Gasol said of his time with the Lakers, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. "You could say I was a Laker (laughs). I was not on the payroll, though."

The Lakers selected Gasol with the No. 48 overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft. He never played a game with the organization, staying overseas with Girona for the 2007-08 season, and was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2008 as part of a deal that sent his brother Pau to the Lakers.

But, anyway, back to the sweaters.

Exactly how big does a sweater have to be for it to be oversized on Marc Gasol? That man is 7'1". At the time, he wasn't exactly known for being svelte.

Did they send him a blanket with a hole cut out for the head? How many X's were on that tag from the factory?

The only answer here is that Marc needs to go into a storage bin and pull those out just so we can all see the astounding size of the sweaters they sent over.