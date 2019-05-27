NBA Playoffs 2019: TV Schedule, Dates and Odds for Warriors vs. Raptors Finals

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' quest for an NBA Finals three-peat begins Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors are looking to become the first team to win three championships in a row since the Los Angeles Lakers did so from 2000-02.

Steve Kerr's side is already the third team since the turn of the century to win back-to-back titles, and it is one of eight franchises to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2000.

Toronto received its first shot at the NBA Finals crown after it finished off the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday.

The Raptors are the second team to oppose the Warriors in the NBA Finals over the last five years, and they are just the fourth team from the East to appear in the championship series since 2010.

2019 NBA Finals Schedule

All Times ET.

Game 1: Thursday, May 30 at Toronto (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 2 at Toronto (8 p.m., ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 7 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)

Game 5: Monday, June 10 at Toronto (9 p.m., ABC)*

Game 6: Thursday, June 13 at Golden State (9 p.m., ABC)*

Game 7: Sunday, June 16 at Toronto (8 p.m., ABC)*

*If necessary.

Odds

It is not surprising to see the Warriors in possession of favorable odds going into the NBA Finals.

Even without DeMarcus Cousins and Kevin Durant, they have a roster chock full of champions with experience from playing in the most difficult situations imaginable.

Starting with Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Co. proved they are as dangerous of a team without Durant on the floor.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green will be the focal points of Toronto's defensive game plan for at least the first two games. That could change later in the series depending on the health of Durant and DeMarcus Cousins.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard will be tasked with defending one of Golden State's top two guards, and it is likely Thompson gets the assignment on defense to stop Toronto's star.

Thompson's defensive prowess limited Damian Lillard's impact on the Western Conference Finals, and he is expected to make the same mark on the NBA Finals against Leonard.

Even if Leonard shakes off Thompson's defensive constraints, he is going to need a few other players to step up around him to challenge Golden State in the scoring column.

In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet all reached double digits to complement Leonard's 27 points.

If the Raptors continue to benefit from their scoring diversity, they have a chance to win one or both of their home games to open the series.

However, Toronto is still seen as the underdog because of how many weapons Golden State has in its offense.

Curry and Thompson are going to find a way to score from three-point range, while Green is able to produce both inside and outside.

Add in the savvy veteran play of Andre Igoudala and the paint presence of Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell, and you have a team that can hit you from a different angle if one scoring approach is failing.

The combination of Golden State's scoring depth and experience winning on the road in this postseason and previous NBA Finals make it an easy pick to win the championship, even if the odds will not produce a massive payout.

Toronto could take a 2-0 series lead at home, but holding on to it once Golden State gains momentum inside Oracle Arena will be tough.

In order to even get to a clinching game, the Raptors need to play immaculate basketball for the whole series, which is a big ask against one of the best dynasties the sport has seen.

