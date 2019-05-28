NBA Finals 2019: Raptors vs. Warriors Schedule, Format, Predictions and More

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors became the second team in history to reach five consecutive NBA Finals. Now, they look to add another successful chapter to their dynasty with a win over a battle-tested Toronto Raptors squad.

The Raptors are the David to the Warriors' Goliath, but this isn't a pushover club set to crumble in the face of adversity. Toronto lost its first playoff game of the campaign at home to the Orlando Magic, fell behind 2-1 in a semifinal matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers and dropped the first two contests to the league's best regular-season team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Looking back at the Raptors' recent postseason history, the franchise endured crushing series losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which eventually led to a significant roster and coaching shakeup. The front office parted ways with DeMar DeRozan and coach Dwane Casey before rolling the dice on Kawhi Leonard, who's set to become a free agent in July, and first-year head coach Nick Nurse.

Although the Raptors' plan has propelled them into the championship series, failure to win the title could influence Leonard to sign elsewhere.

If the Warriors go into the series without Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, a large portion of the nucleus from the 2014-15 championship team remain, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Golden State's consistency and championship mettle stand in the way of Toronto's push for its first NBA title. Can Nurse match coaching wit with Steve Kerr? Does Leonard have enough to carry the Raptors through the franchise's biggest challenge?

The Raptors finished with a better regular-season record (58-24) than the Warriors (57-25), so they have home-court advantage, and the series will start at Scotiabank Arena. Check out the start times for each contest below.

2019 NBA Finals: Series Schedule and Format

Game 1: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET ABC

*Game played if necessary.

Toronto Raptors X-Factor: The Bench

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Raptors cannot match star power with the Warriors, but Nurse can go deep into his second unit for help on the offensive end.

Guard Fred VanVleet had a strong finish to the conference finals, shooting 17-of-25 for 48 points over the last three outings. Guard Norman Powell averaged 12.3 points with a 47.1 percent field-goal percentage in the last series. Forward Serge Ibaka played a key role in the team's Game 4 victory over the Bucks.

In addition, Nurse expects forward OG Anunoby to play in this series, per Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network:

Anunoby averaged seven points in 20.2 minutes per game during the regular season, but he's another defensive option who could guard multiple positions at 6'8", 232 pounds.

Center Kevon Looney has been the Warriors' best asset coming off the bench. He put together a strong postseason performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4, logging a double-double (12 points and 14 rebounds). Shaun Livingston, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell had moments during this playoff run but not enough to register any consistency.

If the starters for both clubs struggle, the Raptors' bench could pull them out of droughts and potentially finish a couple of games.

Golden State Warriors X-Factor: Draymond Green

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Throughout the regular season, Green maintained his defensive intensity in stretches, but he sacrificed scoring opportunities as the fourth option behind Durant, Curry and Thompson. In many cases, opponents allowed him to take open shots from three-point range because he couldn't establish a rhythm, knocking down just 29 percent from beyond the arc.

After Durant suffered a calf strain, Green reminded everyone he's more than a high-end role player. The three-time All-Star averaged 16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists during the conference final. He logged triple-doubles in each of the last two outings.

Durant has been ruled out for Game 1, and Cousins is listed as questionable while recovering from a quad injury. Green has to continue providing the Warriors a blend of his playmaking ability as a distributor and scorer.

If Green doesn't show the willingness to stay involved on the offensive end, the Warriors backcourt would face immense pressure. That's crucial considering Leonard may defend Thompson during the series.

Series Prediction: Warriors Win in 5 Games, Stephen Curry Earns Finals MVP

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Whether Durant and Cousins play or not, the Warriors will wrap up the series in five games.

Aside from a deeper bench, the Warriors have an edge in key areas. For starters, it's their fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals; Golden State has the clear advantage in experience under the brightest lights.

Leonard and Danny Green won a title with the San Antonio Spurs, but it's Kyle Lowry's first appearance, and Pascal Siakam has only been in the league three seasons.

Even without Durant, the Warriors have a consistent secondary scorer to handle the scoring load if Curry goes through a drought. Thompson is averaging 19.1 points per contest during the 2019 postseason. Before the conference final, Lowry shot below 41 percent from the field and eclipsed 20 points once in 12 games. Although he played far better against the Bucks, we don't know which player will show up in the next series.

Leonard has put together stellar playoff performances during the Raptors' run, but Curry recorded 33-plus points in each of the last five games. He's been an efficient scorer since the conference final, converting on 47.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three-point territory.

With that hot hand, Curry will win his first Finals MVP. Assuming Durant misses a game or two, the six-time All-Star should secure the one prestigious accolade that's eluded him through the Warriors' dynastic stretch. He'll average 31 points per contest and close the series in Toronto.