Kawhi Leonard's Sister Downplays Raptors Exit Rumors After IG Live Video Comment

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 26, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors hoists the Eastern Conference Championship trophy after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Six of the NBA Eastern Conference Final at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Raptors defeated the Bucks 100-94 to win the Eastern Conference Championship 4 games to 2.
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Free-agency and draft talk somehow permeates into NBA conversation every day, even when the playoffs are in their final stretch. 

The 2018-19 season is no exception, with the latest example involving Miesha Slayton, the sister of Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard, shooting down speculation that Leonard's uncle Dennis Robertson shouted "They know darn well he ain't gonna be there next year" during an Instagram Live video (h/t Andrew Joseph of For the Win):

Slayton took to Instagram to address the speculation regarding her brother, who can turn down a player option and become a free agent this offseason.

"No more live videos for me," Slayton wrote. "I got haters all around me. Yall hear someone HATIN in the background and run with it smh. Go Raptors!"

Robertson "is Leonard's primary career and business strategist" per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Naturally, he could have a big influence on where Leonard winds up.

Perhaps Leonard does leave Toronto after the season, but any speculation regarding the anonymous voice seems unfounded. What we do know is that Rob Perez of The Action Network can reset his counter, which marks how many days have passed without the NBA being unnecessarily dramatic:

As for now, Leonard and the Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

