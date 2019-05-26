Video: Giannis Abruptly Walks Out of Press Conference After Bucks' Game 6 Loss

Rob Goldberg
May 26, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had enough of the media when his season ended early Saturday night following his team's 100-94 Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The forward walked out of the press conference after a question from ESPN's Malika Andrews:

The reporter asked both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton whether they felt experience was a factor in their elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's possible Antetokounmpo could have taken offense to the question or the reporter asking it, as Andrews published a piece Saturday night claiming the MVP candidate could be headed out of Milwaukee when he becomes a free agent.

"A source close to Antetokounmpo said that getting to the NBA Finals is not just an ambition, it could tip the scales as he weighs his contractual future," Andrews wrote.

In any case, it's not a good look for a player who was clearly frustrated after losing his fourth straight game.   

