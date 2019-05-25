Report: Zion Williamson 'Nearing' Agent Decision Amid Rumors Ahead of NBA Draft

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

It seems Zion Williamson is reportedly nearing a final decision on representation that will effectively put to rest any speculation about him possibly returning to school.

Per Sean Deveney of Sporting News, "Williamson and his family are nearing a decision" on an agent and an announcement could come "as early as next week."

Williamson's lack of representation at this point in the predraft process has been the source of intense speculation.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said people around the NBA were discussing after the New Orleans Pelicans won the draft lottery the possibility Williamson could return to Duke because he had yet to sign with an agent:

Lee Anderson, Williamson's stepfather, went on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge (h/t For The Win's Andrew Joseph) and put to rest any doubt the presumptive No. 1 pick wasn't excited about the possibility of joining the Pelicans:

"We're excited. We're excited about that. One thing that Zion has always been taught is to accept the things that you can't change. You change the things that you can change. This is one of the things that he had nothing to do with. It's the process of the NBA. Certainly, we're excited about the Crescent City down there in New Orleans.

"And you said about returning to Duke. There has been a lot of speculation, but that is nothing that we have even considered."

Deveney noted one reason Williamson has yet to sign with an agent is the family was hopeful his advisor and former NBA agent Chubby Wells would be able to represent him:

"Through his friend Anderson, Wells got involved with Williamson's AAU team, SC Supreme, and the plan had been to have him recertify as an agent and represent Williamson. But when that plan fell through this spring, Williamson did not have an official agent and top agencies across the country piled into the process."

Another reason for the delay, per Deveney, is because Williamson's camp wants to find an agency that can "be most effective at building his brand."

The 2018-19 National Player of the Year figures to be one of the hottest properties in all of professional sports as soon as he gets drafted.

ESPN.com's Nick DePaula reported last month Williamson could receive a shoe deal in the same range as LeBron James and Kevin Durant when they were drafted. That would land him $60-87 million, in addition to his rookie contract with an NBA team.

The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the draft this year is June 10.

Given everything Williamson has at stake leading up to the 2019 NBA draft, it's not hard to see why he wants to be diligent about finding the right representation to start his career.