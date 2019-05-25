Raiders Rumors: Week 3 Preseason Game vs. Packers to Be Played in Winnipeg

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to play a Week 3 preseason game at IG Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in August.

According to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press, the Winnipeg Football Club is in the "final stages" of completing plans for the game to be played.

Winnipeg emerged as the likely location for the game after plans to hold the exhibition at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, fell through since the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders were scheduled to play at the venue the following day.

Although an exact date for the game has yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be on the road for a game against the Edmonton Eskimos during the week that the Raiders vs. Packers game would occur.

Per Hamilton, sources have indicated that the NFL game will not take place on the same day that Winnipeg faces Edmonton.

If Winnipeg is awarded the game, it will mark the first time that a major professional football game outside of the CFL has been hosted by the city of Winnipeg.

It will also mark the first time that an NFL game of any kind has been played in Canada since 2013, which marked the final year of a six-year deal that saw the Buffalo Bills host preseason and regular-season games in Toronto.

The last NFL game to take place in a Canadian city aside from Toronto was a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in 1998 that was hosted at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Since the game will be the third of the preseason for both the Raiders and Packers, it is likely that many of the best players on both teams will receive significant playing time.

If that is the case, then fans in Winnipeg can expect to see quarterbacks Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, wide receivers Antonio Brown and Davante Adams, and Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs for multiple series.