SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Final Four Scores, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The top-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores were joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels in Saturday's semifinal round of the 2019 SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Alabama.

All four teams are virtual locks to represent the conference in this year's NCAA Division I baseball tournament, with Vandy and UGA among the nation's top College World Series championship contenders. But the prestige of an SEC title and an automatic tourney berth are still on the line this weekend.

Let's check out the final scores from the semis, which will be updated following the conclusion of the day's second game. That's followed by a look at Sunday's schedule and a recap of the action.

Semifinal Results (May 25)

Game 15: (7) Ole Miss defeated (3) Georgia, 5-3

Game 16: (1) Vanderbilt vs. (5) LSU

Championship Schedule (May 26)

Game 17: (7) Ole Miss vs. Game 16 Winner (3 p.m. ET)

Bracket

Ole Miss 5, Georgia 3

Ole Miss shortstop Grae Kessinger broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Rebels' pitching staff delivered four scoreless innings to close out the win and send the tournament's defending champions back to the title game.

Kessinger and first baseman Cole Zabowski tallied three hits apiece to account for more than half the Rebels' total (11).

Max Cioffi (1.2 innings), Connor Green (0.2), Kaleb Hill (0.2) and closer Parker Caracci (1.1) all delivered scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for Ole Miss.

Caracci did create some drama by allowing a hit and a walk to open the ninth inning. He slammed the door shut after that, however, recording three straight outs to earn the save.

No Georgia player had more than one hit in the contest. Catcher Mason Meadows had two RBI, and third baseman Aaron Schunk drove in the other run for the Bulldogs.

UGA remains without an SEC tournament title in 26 appearances, the conference's longest drought.