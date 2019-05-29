Ranking Every NBA Finals MVP from the Last Decade

0 of 10

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The NBA Finals MVP award is a handy way to define a playoff run. For some players, it's one of many accolades; for others, it's a marker of a particularly great individual series. All but two eligible Finals MVPs are in the Hall of Fame, with Chauncey Billups and Cedric Maxwell the exceptions.

Kevin Durant has won the last two Finals MVPs with the Golden State Warriors, and they're back for a fifth straight time and looking to be the first team to three-peat since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers. But with Durant missing at least the beginning of the series with a calf injury, it's unlikely he'll win it. Maybe this is Stephen Curry's year to win Finals MVP, the one hole on his resume.

On the other side, the Toronto Raptors are led by another former Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, who won the award with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. If Leonard wins it this year, he'll join LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to win the award with two different franchises.

Not all Finals MVPs are created equally. Here are the last 10, ranked.