CM Punk Responds to Fan on Twitter About AEW Double or Nothing Appearance

David Dermer/Associated Press

CM Punk seemed to suggest Friday night that he will not be appearing at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Punk tweeted the following in response to a fan who expressed hope he would be at the show:

The tweet referenced fellow former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett, who once went by the name Bad News Barrett. Under that gimmick, Barrett would often utter the phrase, "I'm afraid I've got some bad news."

Punk, 40, has had virtually no involvement with the wrestling business since leaving WWE in 2014 and has instead focused on a career in MMA.

He lost each of his two UFC fights, and it appears unlikely that Punk will be given another opportunity to compete under the UFC umbrella given how overmatched he looked against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson.

In April, Punk apparently did a run-in at an MKE Wrestling show in Wisconsin under a mask and executed his finishing move, the GTS.

Punk never confirmed it was him, but MKE Wrestling owner and Ring of Honor star Silas Young strongly suggested that it was:

Last year, Punk said he "would listen" if approached by Cody Rhodes or The Young Bucks to make a return to wrestling.

In January, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that AEW reached out to Punk, but he did not show any interest in returning to wrestling.

Things have changed since then, though, as AEW announced this month that it will begin airing a weekly television show on TNT later this year. It will also begin streaming content on B/R Live.

That starts Saturday with Double or Nothing airing live on both pay-per-view and B/R Live.

An appearance by Punk would take a company that already has a ton of buzz surrounding it and allow it to reach another level since he is perhaps the biggest unsigned star in the business currently, but Punk's tweet could be a hint that he doesn't intend on being there.

