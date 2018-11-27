CM Punk 'Would Listen' to Possible Wrestling Return, Won't Fight Logan Paul

David Dermer/Associated Press

It's been nearly five years since CM Punk stepped in a wrestling ring, but the former WWE champion isn't ruling out a return to the squared circle.

In an interview with MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi, Punk noted if the Young Bucks—or other wrestlers he knows, such as Cody Rhodes—called about having a match that he would at least listen:

"I would listen to them, because just like Dave [Sholler, former UFC public relations executive], I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, 'Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that' is not an offer. That's not an offer.

"There's other things. There's a couple more loose ends that I'm still trying to tie up to fully absolve me from the world of pro wrestling. I feel like I've still been attached to it since the day that I left it and that's mostly because of fugazi lawyers and such. But we're wrapping all that up and that'll come to an end. And once I'm truly free, we can explore the world and just float and hang out. And I can walk my dog and drink coffee and do commentary for Dave Sholler and continue to train at Roufusport. And do all kinds of stuff. I've earned it, I've paid my dues."

Punk also shot down any notion he would fight amateur boxer and former YouTube star Logan Paul in a mixed martial arts match.

"I'm not fighting Logan Paul," he said. "I think this is one of the avenues where people will be like, 'I don't even know who Logan Paul is.' Logan Paul is apparently a popular guy, but it's not in any kind of avenue that I drive my car on."

Paul told TMZ Sports in August he wants a career in combat sports and said he would like to fight CM Punk in UFC.

Punk has transitioned into mixed martial arts since he left WWE in January 2014. He has a 0-2 record in two UFC fights, most recently losing to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision in June.

With his future in the Octagon still to be determined, Punk signed with Cage Fury Fighting Championships to serve as a commentator. His debut with the promotion will come Dec. 14 at the CFFC 71 event.

Punk's last wrestling appearance was with WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble.