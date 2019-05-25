Video: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Would've Voted Klay Thompson All-NBA

OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors hug after the game on February 10 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is "appreciative" of the fact that he received a vote for the 2018-19 All-NBA teams in his final season. However, he acknowledged that he wasn't the most deserving candidate.

In fact, if he had gotten a vote, Wade would have used it on Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. So would Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union:

Despite making his fifth consecutive All-Star team, Thompson did not make any of the three All-NBA squads. He received three second-team votes and 18 third-team votes, giving him a total of 27 points. 

Being snubbed could wind up costing Thompson more than most others. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Thompson would have been eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million supermax contract with Golden State this summer had he made any of the three squads. Instead, he can now only max out at $191 million.

Thompson didn't appear too thrilled when he was informed of the voting on Thursday. However, he made it clear that he'd rather win a championship than make the All-NBA third team:

Thompson and the Warriors have already wrapped up their fifth consecutive NBA Finals berth and are looking to complete a three-peat as they attempt to win their fourth title in five years.  

