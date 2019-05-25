Video: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Would've Voted Klay Thompson All-NBA

Video: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Would've Voted Klay Thompson All-NBAMay 25, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is "appreciative" of the fact that he received a vote for the 2018-19 All-NBA teams in his final season. However, he acknowledged that he wasn't the most deserving candidate.
In fact, if he had gotten a vote, Wade would have used it on Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. So would Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union:
Dwyane got an All-NBA vote in his last season, but it wasn’t from Gab Union 😅 The whole Wade house voted for Klay (via @DwyaneWade) https://t.co/qb55FnyPna
Despite making his fifth consecutive All-Star team, Thompson did not make any of the three All-NBA squads. He received three second-team votes and 18 third-team votes, giving him a total of 27 points.
Being snubbed could wind up costing Thompson more than most others. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Thompson would have been eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million supermax contract with Golden State this summer had he made any of the three squads. Instead, he can now only max out at $191 million.
Thompson didn't appear too thrilled when he was informed of the voting on Thursday. However, he made it clear that he'd rather win a championship than make the All-NBA third team:
Klay Thompson learns he didn’t make All-NBA (“Oh I didn’t?”) and is clearly a little ticked (it affects his next contract): “When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys...Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.” https://t.co/bW5DiBavo1
Thompson and the Warriors have already wrapped up their fifth consecutive NBA Finals berth and are looking to complete a three-peat as they attempt to win their fourth title in five years.
