Jayson Tatum Trade Rumors: Celtics Star's 'Stock Took a Hit This Season'

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum reportedly could be involved in trade talks during the 2019 NBA offseason.

On Thursday, Ben Standig of NBC Sports reported in an article discussing trade options for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal that Tatum's availability had been a discussion topic around the league.

"Tatum's stock took a hit this season," said an Eastern Conference scout, who also suggested a swap for Beal that could include one of Boston's first-round picks in the 2019 draft.

