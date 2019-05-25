Jayson Tatum Trade Rumors: Celtics Star's 'Stock Took a Hit This Season'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum reportedly could be involved in trade talks during the 2019 NBA offseason.

On Thursday, Ben Standig of NBC Sports reported in an article discussing trade options for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal that Tatum's availability had been a discussion topic around the league.

"Tatum's stock took a hit this season," said an Eastern Conference scout, who also suggested a swap for Beal that could include one of Boston's first-round picks in the 2019 draft.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Youngsters Who Could Be Trade Bait for a Star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Youngsters Who Could Be Trade Bait for a Star

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Horford Wouldn’t Leave the Celtics, Would He? 🤔

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Horford Wouldn’t Leave the Celtics, Would He? 🤔

    Mike Dynon
    via The Sports Daily

    Bron's Recruiting Begins in Earnest with Public 'Appeal' to Kyrie

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Bron's Recruiting Begins in Earnest with Public 'Appeal' to Kyrie

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Ainge Plans to Stay on as C's Head After Heart Attack

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Ainge Plans to Stay on as C's Head After Heart Attack

    Celticslife
    via Celticslife