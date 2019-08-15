Browns Not Concerned After Odell Beckham Jr. Misses Practice with Hip Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's practice, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"He's got a little bit of something going on but we expect him back pretty soon," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters regarding the ailment.

ESPN's Dan Graziano previously reported that Beckham suffered a hip pointer but soon clarified his original report, saying that a source told him that the sixth-year wideout has a hip injury and reiterating the team isn't "overly concerned."

The Browns acquired Beckham from the New York Giants on March 13. OBJ was a superstar in New York, catching 44 touchdown passes and cracking 1,000 or more yards in four of five seasons despite playing just 12 games in two of those years.

Beckham led the league in receiving yards per game with 108.8 in his rookie season and made the Pro Bowl three times.

Injuries curtailed his production in New York: He missed the first four regular-season games in 2014 with a hamstring injury and suffered a fractured left ankle in Week 5 in 2017, ending his year. A quad injury forced Beckham off the field for the Giants' final four 2018 games.

Based on Kitchens' comments, Beckham isn't in danger of missing his team's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

The former LSU star is one of the game's best and most electric talents when healthy, and Cleveland will be happy to have him for the opener.