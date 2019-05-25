Astros Slugger George Springer Placed on 10-Day IL with Hamstring Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's win over the Boston Red Sox that landed him on the injured list.

The team announced Saturday their two-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Derek Fisher was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

The injury occurred in the ninth inning when Springer grabbed at his leg while sliding and attempting to make a catch in foul territory.

Springer has developed into one of the American League's top players since making his MLB debut in 2014 after the Astros selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He ranks seventh in the AL in wins above replacement (WAR) since 2014, per FanGraphs.

The 29-year-old Connecticut native missed nearly the entire second half of his rookie season because of a quad injury and missed over 50 games in 2015 with a fractured wrist. He's remained mostly durable since 2016, however, making at least 140 appearances each of the past three years.

Houston's outfield depth is the only silver lining to a potential absence for the budding MVP candidate. The trio of Michael Brantley, Jake Marisnick and Josh Reddick should keep the high-powered offense clicking with Tony Kemp handling reserve duties.

All told, Springer burst on the scene by earning his first All-Star Game appearance in 2017 and then being named the World Series MVP later that year. While the 'Stros can overcome a short-term injury, any type of extended stint on the injured list to such a top-tier player would be a serious setback.