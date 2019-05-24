MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies Scouting Pitchers Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly scouted San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Arizona Diamondbacks star Zack Greinke in anticipation of the 2019 MLB trade deadline July 31.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale (h/t Phillies Nation's Tim Kelly), Philadelphia scouted Greinke on Tuesday and Bumgarner last weekend.

After being limited to a total of 38 starts the last two years due to injuries, Bumgarner has gone 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.191 WHIP through his first 11 outings of 2019. He has shown signs of improvement as the season has progressed, going 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five May starts.

He is coming off a six-inning, two-run effort against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. After his previous start over the weekend, Bumgarner, per Nightengale, said, "I feel like I threw the ball as well as I ever have."

That's saying something considering Bumgarner's career accolades include four All-Star selections, three World Series rings, a World Series MVP award and an NLCS MVP award.

Bumgarner figures to be the top player on the trade market this summer as he is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season and the Giants (21-28) are currently in last place in the National League West.

Meanwhile, Greinke is having another strong season. The 35-year-old right-hander is 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA and a 0.865 WHIP in 11 starts, holding opponents to a .206 average.

Not only that, but the 2013 Silver Slugger recipient is hitting .320 with two home runs, two doubles, one triple and four RBI this season.

Unlike Bumgarner, though, any team that has interest in acquiring Greinke would likely have to be willing to add some salary to its payroll. The 2009 American League Cy Young award winner is making $31.5 million this season and is owed $32 million in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

Of course, the Phillies have said they are willing to spend "stupid" money to win. They showed little hesitancy in opening up the checkbook during the winter, signing Andrew McCutchen to a three-year, $50 million deal and Bryce Harper to a record-setting 13-year, $330 million megacontract.

Philadelphia's rotation ranks 14th in the majors with a 4.12 ERA through 50 games, according to ESPN.com. That has been good enough to help the team lead the NL East at 29-21.

While the Phillies have been among the best teams in baseball this season, they may look to make moves ahead of the deadline to further bolster their roster in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 2008.