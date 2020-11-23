Browns' Denzel Ward Undergoing MRI on Calf Injury Suffered vs. Eagles

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is reportedly undergoing an MRI on his calf Monday, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

The cornerback played all 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, grabbing one interception while adding four passes defended.

Ward, who Cleveland took fourth overall in the 2018 NFL draft, has 38 tackles, two interceptions and a NFL-best 15 passes defended in 2020.

The ex-Ohio State Buckeye had 44 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions in 2019. He had 53 tackles, 11 passes defended and three picks in 13 games during his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, Ward suffered two concussions that forced him to miss three games in 2018. He missed four early-season games in 2019 with a hamstring injury but came back for good in Week 7.

Terrance Mitchell should still man the outside corner spot in Ward's absence, which should now be filled by Kevin Johnson, per the team's depth chart.

Johnson played his first four seasons with the Houston Texans before suiting up for the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Drafted 16th overall out of Wake Forest, Johnson has suffered a broken foot, an MCL sprain and a concussion, forcing him to miss 29 of a possible 64 games from 2016-2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, the talented Johnson was viewed as a highly touted prospect based on his draft status, and the talent is evident. Of note, Pro Football Reference credits him with allowing just 59.1 percent of passes completed and 6.8 yards per targets in 2019.