Dennis Rodman Denies Wrongdoing in Alleged Slap Incident: 'It Didn't Happen'

Former NBA forward Dennis Rodman told TMZ Sports he did not hit a man who claimed the Basketball Hall of Famer attacked him in a Delray Beach, Florida, bar:

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Rodman "unprovokedly turned around and smacked" 30-year-old Jeff Soulouque. Rodman was celebrating his birthday at the Buddha Sky Bar.



According to a police report, a witness named David Lee Roth (not the ex-Van Halen singer) claimed he saw Rodman "open hand smack Soulouque two times."

TMZ Sports provided more context from Soulouque, who spoke with them:

"Soulouque claims Rodman immediately began apologizing for the incident and invited him out to dinner the following night in an attempted peace offering. But, Soulouque tells TMZ Sports he was really hurt—and went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a left corneal abrasion. He went to cops the day after the incident and filed a report."

TMZ also reported that police are looking for the video "and have listed Rodman as an official suspect in an alleged battery."

Rodman's attorney, Lorne Berkeley, denied the allegations and said he spoke with multiple bar patrons who never saw the alleged act.

Rodman has been on the wrong end of accusations of late. Per TMZ Sports, a Newport Beach, California, yoga studio owner claimed the ex-basketball star stole clothes and a $2,500 crystal over a two-day period on May 7 and 8. He also denied those claims to TMZ Sports.

The 58-year-old is currently on probation for a 2018 DUI arrest.