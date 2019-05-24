SEC Baseball Tournament 2019: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The last two spots in the SEC baseball tournament semifinals were up for grabs on Friday, with Arkansas facing Ole Miss in a rematch of the Razorbacks' win on Wednesday and LSU facing Mississippi State after the Bulldogs beat the Tigers that same day.

Ole Miss will face Georgia on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, while the winner of LSU-Mississippi State will take on Vanderbilt later that day at a time to be determined.

Below, we'll break down Friday's action.

Ole Miss def. Arkansas, 3-2

The Rebels weren't about to lose to the Razorbacks for the second time in three days.

Sparked by an eighth-inning rally, Ole Miss defeated Arkansas and kept their SEC tournament title hopes alive on Friday. A Thomas Dillard RBI single and Grae Kessinger's sacrifice fly that inning gave Ole Miss the win, and Parker Caracci handled the ninth inning to earn the save.

Gunnar Hoglund pitched 6.2 innings for the Rebels, giving up two runs on just three hits, striking out six. That spoiled a strong showing from Arkansas starter Connor Noland, who threw five innings of one-run, two-hit ball.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the top of the fourth behind Matt Goodheart's two-run blast to right field, their lone runs on the day.

Ole Miss answered in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot from Kevin Graham, who smashed his homer off the scoreboard with two outs.

Dillard then tied the game with a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and Kessinger gave the Rebels the lead later that inning with a sacrifice fly.

Up next for Ole Miss is a matchup against Georgia on Saturday, while Arkansas will prepare for the NCAA tournament.