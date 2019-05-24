ACC Baseball Tournament 2019: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

John Amis/Associated Press

Friday marked the end of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, and there were two semifinal spots on the line.

Boston College and NC State already earned their way into the semis previously, but games pitting Georgia Tech against Duke and North Carolina against Miami would determine which two teams would continue on in the ACC tournament and which would be going home.

Here is a full rundown of results for Friday's games, as well as a recap of each and a look ahead at Saturday's semifinal schedule.

Friday ACC Tournament Scores/Schedule

(2) Georgia Tech def. (7) Duke, 5-4

(5) North Carolina vs. (4) Miami, 3 p.m. ET

(6) Florida State vs. (3) NC State, 7 p.m. ET

*Find the ACC baseball tournament bracket at TheACC.com.

Saturday ACC Tournament Schedule

(12) Boston College vs. TBD, 1 p.m. ET

(2) Georgia Tech vs. (3) NC State, 5 p.m. ET

Friday Recap

Georgia Tech 5, Duke 4

First baseman Tristin English hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie and advance Georgia Tech to the semifinals with a 5-4 win over Duke on Friday.

English came up with two on and one out in the ninth, and he delivered with a clutch hit off the high wall in left field:

The walk-off hit capped a huge day for English, who finished 2-for-5 with his 16th home run of the season and three RBI.

After Duke took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first by getting to Yellow Jackets starter Connor Thomas, English hit a two-run bomb off Ben Gross in the bottom of the first that got GT back in the game:

Duke extended the lead to 4-2 in the top of the third, but Georgia Tech catcher Kyle McCann tied it in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run, marking his 23rd long ball of the campaign:

After that, both starting pitchers settled in and both bullpens locked down the opposing hitters until English got to reliever Thomas Girard in the ninth.

With the dramatic 5-4 win over Duke, second-seeded Georgia Tech clinched Group B, which also included the Blue Devils and Notre Dame.

On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets will face third-seeded NC State, who beat out Florida State and Wake Forest to win Group C.

The winner of Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and NC State will advance to the championship game on Sunday.

