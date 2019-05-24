Report: Pres. of Basketball Ops. Neil Olshey, Trail Blazers Sign New Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 3: General Manager, Neil Olshey of the Portland Trail Blazers observes before the game against the Indiana Pacers on December 3, 2015 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

After reaching the Western Conference Finals, the Portland Trail Blazers rewarded Neil Olshey with a contract extension. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Olsey signed an extension through the 2023-24 season to remain Portland's president of basketball operations.       

Olshey's extension comes after Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reported the Washington Wizards had him on their radar to take over as president of basketball operations. 

The Blazers have been a model of consistency since Olshey joined the front office prior to the 2012-13 season. Their run of six straight playoff appearances is the second-longest in franchise history. They've won at least 50 games three times with two Northwest Division titles since 2013-14. 

Under Olshey's watch, the Trail Blazers have built the foundation of their roster by hiring head coach Terry Stotts and drafting Damian Lillard in 2012, drafting CJ McCollum in 2013 and acquiring Jusuf Nurkic in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in February 2017. 

