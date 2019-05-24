Seahawks' D.J. Fluker Says He Got Stuck in Tiny Smart Car After Leaving Workout

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

There's a classic Chris Farley bit from the movie Tommy Boy in which he puts on a coat belonging to David Spade's character and twirls around, saying "Fat guy in a little coat," before ripping the jacket.



The modern interpretation of that scene might now be "offensive lineman in a tiny car."

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker appeared on 710 ESPN Seattle's Danny, Dave and Moore show and recounted the time he attempted to fit into a tiny smart car and literally got stuck inside for a few minutes (h/t Stacy Rost of MyNorthwest.com):

"I kind of got talked into it. I was actually coming from a workout, so I was leaving Destination Dallas in Texas, so he was like, 'Man, I'm wondering can you fit into my smart car?' I'm kind of like 'Yeah, sure, why not.'

"So I'm sitting here looking at this car. I'm looking like... this car's about as big as my whole body. So I'm like how am I gonna to get into something that's like a cocoon? Like a butterfly, he's gonna get ready to split it open, you know? Finally I get in there—I had to go one foot at a time, I had to suck my stomach in a little bit, I'm like 'God!' My arm's sitting on the passenger’s side.

"I finally got in there and I tried to crank it up. But see what happened was, my knees were literally on the dashboard, so I can't even touch the pedal. Then you talk about getting out of it? I closed the door and then I got stuck, so I took about 10 minutes to get out of it. I literally had to stick my head out of the sunroof to get under it and then lay out on the ground to get out of it. So yeah, big guys do not fit in tiny spaces. Does not work for me."

Amazing. And in case that didn't paint enough of a picture, Lydia Cruz of The Blitz shared an image of the moment back in April:

Luckily for Fluker, he can afford much larger vehicles after signing a two-year, $9 million extension with the Seahawks this offseason. He'll once again be tasked with protecting quarterback Russell Wilson and creating running lanes that...a tiny smart car could drive through.