Browns GM John Dorsey: 'Don't Believe the Hype' Around CLE This Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Although the outside world continues to hype the Cleveland Browns heading into this season, general manager John Dorsey has a more conservative outlook.

Per The Athletic's Zac Jackson, Dorsey told Cleveland fans "don't believe the hype" while speaking at Cleveland's kickoff party as it begins preparations to host the 2021 NFL draft.

Jackson included similar comments Dorsey made last month in an attempt to keep the Browns' hype in check:

"It is hype. That is (all) it is. Football is played in the fall the last I have seen. Now, you have to go to training camp and you have to earn the respect that everybody is talking about. How do you do that? You have 53 guys with the single mindset and the collectivism of driving this thing forward. That is where it is. Games are won and lost in the fall. That is how we are going to approach this thing. I have always lived by the mantra '1-0.' It is one game at a time, and you have to live that."

Following the release of the NFL schedule, the Browns were tied with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams for the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIV:

It's easy to understand why Dorsey wants to manage expectations for his team. The Browns have made the postseason once (2002) and have just two winning seasons since returning to the NFL in 1999.

At the same time, it's hard to blame fans and analysts for being excited about the Browns. Their seven wins in 2018 were three more than they had in the previous three seasons combined.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield emerged as a superstar in his debut season, throwing for an NFL-rookie record 27 touchdowns in 14 games. Dorsey also added Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense and Olivier Vernon to the defensive line in a trade with the New York Giants.

Browns fans aren't accustomed to being excited about their team. Dorsey can do his best to manage those hopes before the season starts, but having high expectations isn't a bad thing.