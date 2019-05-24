Browns GM John Dorsey: 'Don't Believe the Hype' Around CLE This Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers question at a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams will be the first candidate interviewed for Cleveland's permanent position. Williams led Cleveland to a 5-3 record after Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. Dorsey said Williams, the team's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, will have his interview Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Although the outside world continues to hype the Cleveland Browns heading into this season, general manager John Dorsey has a more conservative outlook. 

Per The Athletic's Zac Jackson, Dorsey told Cleveland fans "don't believe the hype" while speaking at Cleveland's kickoff party as it begins preparations to host the 2021 NFL draft. 

Jackson included similar comments Dorsey made last month in an attempt to keep the Browns' hype in check:

"It is hype. That is (all) it is. Football is played in the fall the last I have seen. Now, you have to go to training camp and you have to earn the respect that everybody is talking about. How do you do that? You have 53 guys with the single mindset and the collectivism of driving this thing forward. That is where it is. Games are won and lost in the fall. That is how we are going to approach this thing. I have always lived by the mantra '1-0.' It is one game at a time, and you have to live that."

Following the release of the NFL schedule, the Browns were tied with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams for the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LIV:

It's easy to understand why Dorsey wants to manage expectations for his team. The Browns have made the postseason once (2002) and have just two winning seasons since returning to the NFL in 1999.

At the same time, it's hard to blame fans and analysts for being excited about the Browns. Their seven wins in 2018 were three more than they had in the previous three seasons combined.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield emerged as a superstar in his debut season, throwing for an NFL-rookie record 27 touchdowns in 14 games. Dorsey also added Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense and Olivier Vernon to the defensive line in a trade with the New York Giants

Browns fans aren't accustomed to being excited about their team. Dorsey can do his best to manage those hopes before the season starts, but having high expectations isn't a bad thing. 

Related

    Baker and Stone Cold Becoming Boys?🤔

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Baker and Stone Cold Becoming Boys?🤔

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews

    Rookies Already Turning Heads This Offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rookies Already Turning Heads This Offseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's New Way to Cash in on Our Football Addiction

    Freeman says moving the Combine to primetime is just another way NFL puts money > family

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    NFL's New Way to Cash in on Our Football Addiction

    Freeman says moving the Combine to primetime is just another way NFL puts money > family

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Which NFL Teams Improved the Most This Offseason?

    Sound off on SI's choices in the comments ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which NFL Teams Improved the Most This Offseason?

    Sound off on SI's choices in the comments ⬇️

    SI.com
    via SI.com