B/R Countdown: Top 10 Plays from the Warriors' NBA Finals Appearances

Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors will appear in their fifth straight NBA Finals this year after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down the top 10 moments from the Warriors' last four Finals appearances.

Watch the video above for all of the highlights.


