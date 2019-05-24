Clemson's Braden Galloway, Zach Giella Have PED Appeals Denied by NCAA

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella have been ruled ineligible for the 2019 season after the NCAA denied their appeals against suspensions for using PEDs.

Per a statement from the players' representatives (h/t The Athletic's Matt Fortuna) Friday, the NCAA denied their appeal on bans related to positive tests for Ostarine prior to last season's College Football Playoff:

Galloway, Giella and Dexter Lawrence were all suspended prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama for failed drug tests.

Per ESPN.com, ostarine is used to build muscle mass and hasn't been approved by the United States' Food and Drug Association, but it has been "used in supplements without being included on the [product] label."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said there was a "chance" the players may have accidentally been given something by the athletic department that they believed to be cleared by the NCAA.

"They're going to test everything and look at everything," he told Grace Raynor and Gene Sapakoff of the Post and Courier in February. "And that's the problem. As you really look at this stuff, it could be a contaminant that came from anything, that was something that was cleared and not a problem, and all of a sudden, it becomes there was something."



Lawrence declared for the NFL draft after Clemson won the national championship. He was drafted No. 17 overall by the New York Giants in April.

By losing their appeal, Galloway and Giella will also forfeit one year of eligibility. Giella would be entering his senior season, meaning his career with the Tigers is over. Galloway will be able to return for his junior year in 2020.