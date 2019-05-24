Report: Manchester United Make €14M-a-Year Wage Offer to Matthijs de Ligt

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly offering Matthijs de Ligt €14 million (£12 million) per season to tempt him away from Ajax.

According to Juan Manuel Diaz of Sport, United's bid potentially threatens Barcelona's move for the centre-back after they agreed a deal with De Ligt back in April.

Barca were reportedly confident they could negotiate a fee with Ajax for around €70 million (£62 million) and they would add De Ligt to their squad along with his team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who has already confirmed a move to the Camp Nou.

However, after Ajax and De Ligt's remarkable 2018-19 campaign, Diaz said his agent, Mino Raiola, is now demanding more from Barca after clubs like United entered the frame. The Blaugrana are refusing to budge, though, believing their original offer to be adequate.

It could spell the end of Barca's hopes of signing De Ligt, 19, as United could well go all out to snap him up.

They have the financial clout to put an attractive offer to the defender and Ajax, and they are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

For too long, United's centre-back options have been some way below title-winning standard.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been dedicated servants for the club, but they are too error-prone to be top class.

Victor Lindelof has shown he could be a superb player, but he needs an able partner if United are to build a solid defence.

De Ligt would be the ideal candidate. He has shown in 2018-19 that he has the potential to be the player of his generation:

Despite not being 20 yet, he captained Ajax to a domestic double and the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19, showing a maturity even some seasoned professionals lack.

As well his obvious skill set as a defender, his leadership abilities are likely one of the key reasons United are interested, as they have been lacking in that department for some time:

With Barca remaining stubborn about the potential transfer fee, United could well have the opportunity to sign De Ligt and take a big step in their bid to build a squad capable of competing again for league titles.