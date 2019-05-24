Giannis: Bucks Are 'Best Team in the League,' Won't Fold in Game 6 vs. Raptors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff finals against the Toronto Raptors Friday, May 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Even with the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination after dropping three straight games to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo has not lost confidence in his team.

"We are the best team in the league. We are not going to fold," the MVP finalist said after a 105-99 loss in Game 5 on Thursday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. "If we lose, we lose, but we are not going to fold. That's not what we do." 

He added, per Andrews: "I'm pissed. I'm not going to lie to you. ... As much as I'm pissed and frustrated about this game it's in the past."

