Bucks' Mike Budenholzer on Refs: 'Feels Like' Giannis Deserves More Free Throws

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had a message for officials after Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted only nine free throws in a 105-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Thursday night.

"It just feels like he should be at the free-throw line more," Budenholzer said after the game (around the 14:00 mark), according to CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave.

Budenholzer made sure to note the officials have a "tough job."

Antetokounmpo entered the game having averaged 10.3 free-throw attempts per game in the series, reaching double figures three times through the first four contests. The Greek Freak was just 26-for-41 (63.4 percent) from the line for the series entering Game 5.

Thursday night's total fell right in line with Antetokounmpo's regular-season rate. He averaged 9.5 free-throw attempts per game during the regular season, converting 72.9 percent of the time.

While officials tend to let players be more physical during the postseason, Toronto held a decided advantage from the free-throw line in Game 5. The Raptors had 31 free-throw attempts (though four came on intentional fouls in the final minute) compared to the Bucks' 18. And that happened in Milwaukee while facing the potential league MVP.



Even though Budenholzer believes there should have been more free throws for his team, Antetokounmpo still managed a solid stat line. He posted 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, six rebounds, six assists and one block.

And that strong performance comes despite the fact that he was bleeding at one point in the game:

Antetokounmpo was, however, whistled for five fouls in 39 minutes.

Budenholzer's comments will do nothing to change the result of Game 5, but by airing his beef with the referees, he will be hoping for adjustments to be made for the final game(s) of the series.