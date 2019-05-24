NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule and Key Factors for Championship Matchup

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

While the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors continue to battle for a berth in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are trying to get healthy ahead of the championship series.

Even though the Warriors have nine days off between Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they are not expected to be at 100 percent for the series opener on May 30.

Even without one of their star players, though, Golden State is expected by many to control the finals.

Kevin Durant's health will have an impact on the Warriors, but they could still dominate the Eastern Conference Finals winner because of the intangibles they bring to the hardwood.

NBA Finals Schedule

All Times ET

Game 1: Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m.

Game 4: Friday, June 7, 9 p.m.

Game 5: Monday, June 10, 9 p.m.

Game 6: Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m.

Game 7: Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m.

All games will be broadcast on ABC and live-streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

Key Factors For Championship Matchup

Kevin Durant's Health

Between now and the start of the NBA Finals, the health of Durant will be monitored closely.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Warriors issued a statement stating that Durant has not been cleared for on-court activities and is unlikely to play at the start of the finals.

Some would argue his absence is beneficial to the Warriors, who have reverted back to the offensive form from their first two championship runs.

Stephen Curry has more freedom on the court to shoot, and in turn, he has emerged from the slump that hampered him for most of the first two playoff rounds.

Curry averaged 36.5 points per game in the Western Conference Finals, while Klay Thompson added 21.5 points per contest.

Without Durant, the Warriors were able to get the best out of their role players, including Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell.

While the Dubs are playing some of their best basketball without Durant, it is still important to have him out on the court at some point in the NBA Finals.

After all, we are talking about a player who scored over 20 points in each of his 11 playoff games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Whether the Warriors face Milwaukee or Toronto, they are going to take on a squad with a deep collection of scorers, especially if the Bucks are their opponent.

An argument can be made that the Warriors will be fine without Durant because of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, but having one of the best scorers in the game available for later in the finals could be the difference-maker that allows the East champion no chance of competing in the series.

Klay Thompson's Defense

Golden State's offensive exploits deserve plenty of the spotlight, but Thompson's defensive prowess is in need of the same recognition.

The member of the All-NBA Second Team defense helped shut down the effectiveness of Damian Lillard, who was also suffering from a rib injury.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Lillard ended up leading Portland in points per game in the Western Conference Finals at 22.3, but he had to work for every point. He shot 37.1 percent from the field and only made 14 of his 38 three-point shots over four games.

Thompson and his teammates also held CJ McCollum to 22 points per game on 39.3 percent shooting.

Golden State's top perimeter defender faces an even more difficult task in the NBA Finals, as he will be tasked with stopping either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard.

As we have seen in the postseason, both players are capable of taking over games by themselves and willing their respective teams to victory.

If Thompson holds the opposing superstar to around 20 points per game in the NBA Finals, the East champion will have to rely on role players to feature in higher-profile roles.

However, there is no guarantee those role players rise to the occasion when asked because the Warriors have a few other defensive standouts, including Green, who was on the All-NBA Second Team defense alongside Thompson.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

