Warriors' Draymond Green: Klay Thompson Should've Been 1st-Team All-Defense

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, celebrates with guard Klay Thompson during the second half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were named second-team All-Defense this year, but Green thinks his teammate deserved better.

"He should’ve been first," Green said referring to Thompson, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Although it initially seemed as though he was complaining about his own placement, the forward clarified that he was supporting Thompson:

Marcus Smart and Eric Bledsoe were the two guards ahead of Thompson on the first-team All-Defense, per Tom Westerholm of MassLive.

Thompson has been known as a tough on-ball defender for much of his career, but he was never named to either All-Defense team, so at least a spot on the second team is an upgrade.

Green praised Thompson earlier in the year for his work on that end, coming after he held Russell Westbrook to 2-of-16 shooting in a March game.

"There's not many guards that is better than Klay defensively," Green said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Kevin Durant called out the voters after that game, saying Thompson clearly deserved defensive honors.

"Yeah, but the people that vote on that don't really know the game," Durant said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

There is still room for improvement, but Thompson was at least able to earn some recognition after excelling on that end of the court for years. 

