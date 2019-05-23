Draymond Green on Dealing with Drake If Raptors Make NBA Finals: He Can't Shoot

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 5: Drake and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors after the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 5, 2015 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Dave Sandford/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has made it known that he's not a fan of Drake's involvement at Toronto Raptors games, but Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't worried about potentially seeing Drizzy in the 2019 NBA Finals.

"Drake can't shoot. Nor can he pass," Green said on Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "You ever seen Drake play basketball?"

He didn't stop there, though.

"I saw a couple highlights," Green added, according to Friedell. "They wasn't so high. So I really don't care."

Arguably the rapper's most notable on-court performance came during Kentucky's preseason Big Blue Madness event in October 2014. He put up an air ball that has lived on in internet lore.

That hasn't stopped him from getting on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Eastern Conference Finals:

Perhaps Drake will take it a little easier on the Warriors should the Raptors make it to the Finals. After all, Drizzy name-dropped Golden State superstar Stephen Curry in his hit "0 to 100" and has been spotted hanging out with the Currys. Not only that, but Curry previously revealed that he has hooped at Drake's house.

With a championship on the line, though, Drake may treat the Warriors like any other team—and Green has never been one to back down from a little trash-talking.

